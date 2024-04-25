Gould Asset Management LLC CA Acquires 3,632 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.9% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.10. 4,081,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,887,560. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.66.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

