Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Trading Down 8.9%

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Big Rock Brewery Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.26.

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

