Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.73 and last traded at $34.54. 22,429 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 10,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $278.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 400.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

