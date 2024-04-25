Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Trading Down 3.7%

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 195.55 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 197.50 ($2.44). 67,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 83,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.53).

Ramsdens Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 189.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 201.61. The company has a market cap of £61.04 million, a P/E ratio of 808.13 and a beta of 1.13.

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC engages in the provision of diversified financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying and Selling, and Retailing of Second Hand and New Jewellery. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

