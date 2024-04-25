Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 498 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,091,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 88,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $507.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,407,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,753. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $435.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

