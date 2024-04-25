The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.62 and last traded at $22.88. Approximately 21,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 89,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

The RMR Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $732.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.30.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at $610,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 153.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

