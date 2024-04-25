VCI Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $94,883,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Bank of America increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,369,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,936,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $137.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

