2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down to $42.28

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.28, but opened at $41.05. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $41.96, with a volume of 576,267 shares trading hands.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $399,000.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
