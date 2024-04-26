Abbrea Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 181,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 40,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 226,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 47,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $42.32. 6,255,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,381,575. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

