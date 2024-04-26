Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $33,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Airbnb by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,651 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,926,000 after purchasing an additional 813,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 69.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,774,000 after purchasing an additional 943,520 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.23. 2,820,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,737. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,695,605.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,762 shares in the company, valued at $69,444,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 456,274 shares of company stock worth $72,410,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

