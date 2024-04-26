Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.
Alerus Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ ALRS traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 24,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.72 million, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $25.85.
Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.11%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on Alerus Financial
About Alerus Financial
Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alerus Financial
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.