Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.64. The company had a trading volume of 36,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,881. Amedisys has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $96.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -142.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

About Amedisys

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.