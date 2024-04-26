International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of IBM traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $167.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,716,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.97. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.20%.
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
