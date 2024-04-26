International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IBM traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $167.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,716,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.97. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.31.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

