Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.
Avangrid Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AGR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.70. 111,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Avangrid Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Avangrid
Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.
