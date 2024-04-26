Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.28 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NTB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.29. 19,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,965. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

