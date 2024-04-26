Beldex (BDX) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $246.75 million and $1.39 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.64 or 0.04918197 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00054801 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00020797 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00013105 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,282,813 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,902,813 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.