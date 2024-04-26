Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of BC stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.08. 682,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,562. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Earnings History for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

