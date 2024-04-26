Callan Capital LLC Makes New $375,000 Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 20,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 333,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $65.42. 12,349,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,477,028. The firm has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.87.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

