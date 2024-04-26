Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $89,550.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $89,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,293.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 26,700 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $2,468,949.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $40,328.34.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,028 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $90,834.08.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Jonathan Sheena sold 6,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

Natera Stock Performance

Natera stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.66. 568,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,065. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.16.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,280,000 after acquiring an additional 588,147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,388,000 after purchasing an additional 67,102 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after purchasing an additional 103,668 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,651,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 52.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,930,000 after purchasing an additional 865,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Natera

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.