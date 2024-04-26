Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS.

Centene Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Centene stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $74.00. 6,382,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Centene

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.