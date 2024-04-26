D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Two Point Capital Management Inc.

Two Point Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for about 10.8% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $23,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $165.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.83.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.06.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,560 shares of company stock worth $4,279,636 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

