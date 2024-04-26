ERC20 (ERC20) Market Cap Hits $3.15 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 478.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $54,310.30 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 84.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011323 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001364 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,576.01 or 1.00107060 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011973 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00097136 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00048243 USD and is down -96.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $46,806.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

