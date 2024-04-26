First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.53. 16,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,484. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCF shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

