CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.02

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
