GXChain Price Down 2.7% This Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $29.80 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

