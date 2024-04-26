Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.800-10.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.1 billion-$38.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.5 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.80-10.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.67.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $193.45. 3,041,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.22. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.