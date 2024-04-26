Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.20% of Kimco Realty worth $26,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 46.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 23,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 7.1% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,136. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

