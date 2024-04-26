Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 113,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.47 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,015.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Barbara Polsky bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

