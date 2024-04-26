PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Up 6%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.53. 359,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,171,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAGS. Barclays increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 7.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.78.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.91 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.