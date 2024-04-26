Spinnaker Trust Sells 1,247 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 121,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 497.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

USXF traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.15. 36,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,678. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. The company has a market cap of $957.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1057 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.