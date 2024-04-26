State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.74 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8,125.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131,470 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 448,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.69.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,204,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,375. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.43.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $182,928.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

