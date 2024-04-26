State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $7.83 Million Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,832,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Revvity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $1,611,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of Revvity stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $101.51. The stock had a trading volume of 820,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,738. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $132.54. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.50.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RVTY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

