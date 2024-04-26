Syon Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,860 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,938 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Netflix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,051,123,000 after acquiring an additional 139,165 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,393,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $903,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $561.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,546. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $604.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $241.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $639.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price target (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 target price (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.58.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total transaction of $723,795.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,573 shares of company stock worth $89,548,241. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

