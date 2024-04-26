Syon Capital LLC Purchases 5,279 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,024 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in BHP Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHP. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE BHP traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $56.43. 4,051,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.20. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

