Tellor (TRB) Trading 2.6% Higher This Week

Tellor (TRB) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, Tellor has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $146.80 million and $33.70 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for $57.18 or 0.00089331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tellor Profile

Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,621,225 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,567,372 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

