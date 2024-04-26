The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,887,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,148,402,000 after purchasing an additional 994,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,318,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,592,010,000 after buying an additional 195,512 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,014,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,776,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,683,961,000 after acquiring an additional 217,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,292,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,784,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.18 and a 200 day moving average of $99.66. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

