Edinburgh Dragon Trust (LON:EFM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $400.50

Shares of Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc (LON:EFM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 400.50 ($4.95) and traded as high as GBX 402.36 ($4.97). Edinburgh Dragon Trust shares last traded at GBX 400.50 ($4.95), with a volume of 296,613 shares changing hands.

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 400.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 400.50. The company has a market cap of £513.41 million and a PE ratio of -17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Company Profile

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in the Far East with the exception of Japan and Australasia. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities in quoted companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia.

