Investment Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 654,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 20.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 248,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 431,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 115,272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. 223,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,319. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

