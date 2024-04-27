JDM Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,312 Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 1,552.4% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $442,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 76.9% during the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 259,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 112,701 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 214.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,138. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $598.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

