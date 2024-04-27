JDM Financial Group LLC Buys 665 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $59.79. 5,171,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,835,651. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.48 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

