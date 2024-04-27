PGGM Investments Has $28.62 Million Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.24% of Pentair worth $28,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,287,364,000 after purchasing an additional 204,416 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 450,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 108,560 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

PNR traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.96. The company had a trading volume of 959,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pentair plc has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

