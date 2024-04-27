Raymond James & Associates Has $341.57 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,137,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,141 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.36% of Fiserv worth $341,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.89. 3,196,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,910. The company has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.