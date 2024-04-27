Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Leisure Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,392. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

