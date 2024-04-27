Leisure Capital Management Sells 5,059 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Leisure Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCS. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,146,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,001 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,480,000 after purchasing an additional 681,208 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 700,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 466,873 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,115,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,594. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.0766 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

