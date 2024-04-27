Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the March 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.91. 1,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,176. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Get Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. alerts:

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.