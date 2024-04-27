Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the March 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.91. 1,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,176. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

