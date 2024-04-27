Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,023,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.7% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.24. 31,589,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,437,523. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $106.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

