Headlands Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,201 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 16,072 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HAL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,056,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

