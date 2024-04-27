Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 1,866 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,757. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

