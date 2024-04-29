Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Short Interest Update

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.

Conn’s Stock Performance

Shares of CONN stock remained flat at $3.71 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $92.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.42. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $5.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conn’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 180.9% in the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 45,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 120,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

