abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.55. 38,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,734. abrdn Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $6.63.

abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

